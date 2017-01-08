Clemson and Alabama ready for Round 2

TAMPA, FLA.—Clemson coach Dabo Swinney still has a picture from that night on his phone.Swinney and Alabama’s Nick Saban were on the same dinner cruise in March near Boca Grande, a popular fishing spot in southwest Florida. Swinney approached Saban early in the trip and handed him a gift certificate to his favourite restaurant in the vacation destination.On the back was a message: “See you in Tampa next year.”Ten months later, they’re here and getting ready to play for the national championship Monday night.Saban and the Tide are regulars on college football’s biggest stage, having advanced to five of the last eight title games. Swinney and the Tigers, who lost the finale to Alabama in Glendale, Ariz., last season, are back for another shot.Article Continued BelowIt might be their best — and maybe last — chance.At least for awhile.The window is closing on Swinney’s talented team. Sure, Clemson has recruited as well as anyone in the country in recent years and has all the resources and facilities to remain a yearly threat to win it all.

