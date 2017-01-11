Clemsons Deshaun Watson will be missed, but never forgotten

Chad Morris did not want to leave Deshaun Watson. Morris had been offered the head coaching job at Southern Methodist after the 2014 season, a chance to run his own team near his Texas hometown. He had recruited Watson to Clemson as the Tigers’ offensive co-ordinator, and Watson had become to feel like family. Watson attended his kids’ volleyball games. Morris admired so many of his qualities — his gratitude, his humility, his diligence.“Single-handedly, he was one of the main reasons I almost didn’t leave,” Morris said last year. “Before I took the job, I called him. We talked long and hard about it. Truly, if he would have said, ‘Hey, coach . . .’ who knows what would have happened? He said, ‘This is an opportunity for you to get closer to your family. It’s an opportunity you may never get again.’ This is a freshman — and I’m calling him to give me his endorsement.”College football will soon understand what Morris felt, what it is like to part with Watson — to be sad the relationship is over, but to know on a deep level it became better for the experience.Watson played the final game of his junior season Monday night and he delivered a magical performance, a second half for the ages in Clemson’s 35-31 triumph over Alabama. Given his talent and achievements, it doubled as the final game of Watson’s college career, the NFL calling. He delivered an ultimate cap to an ultimate career, ending Alabama’s 26-game winning streak with a last-second touchdown pass.Put aside Watson’s brilliance. Never mind the 420 passing yards, the three throwing touchdowns, the rushing score, the two go-ahead touchdown drives in the final five minutes of the fourth quarter. Imagine the courage required to invite bodily harm 77 times against Alabama’s violent and alarming defence. Consider the strength, of every kind, needed to keep walking across the coals, and not once, until the final kneel-down, possessing the ball with the lead. Watson threw 56 times and ran another 21 with the full weight of his team on his shoulders, pushing against a six-ton boulder in crimson.Article Continued BelowOn Alabama’s first possession, linebacker Reuben Foster blasted him in the helmet as another Alabama had his legs wrapped up. It was astonishing no flag was thrown. The hit seemed to daze him, to make him an unwilling participant. He grew tentative when holes opened and lost his dazzling ability to surge through the line. The Tigers fell behind 14-0 and mustered nothing on offence. Clemson was intimidated, reeling, staring at a blowout.And then toughness, in every form. Watson recaptured himself. He hit Deon Cain on a crucial screen pass to create momentum. He danced into the corner of the end zone, tiptoeing by the pylon. Clemson trailed by only a touchdown, 14-7, at the half.Even for Watson, a comeback seemed an impossible task. Against Power Five opponents, Alabama had allowed 13 second-half points combined in its last seven games. Nick Saban had been 97-0 when entering the fourth quarter with a double-digit lead.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx