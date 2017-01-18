Coach Shakes Hands Of Imaginary Players After Opposing Team Snub

The Siena Saints defeated the Rider Broncs, 78-68, in a fight-marred college basketball game Tuesday night. Clearly, there were some bruised feelings afterward. Rider’s players refused to shake hands according to the customary postgame gesture. But that didn’t stop Siena’s Coach Jimmy Patsos from completing the tradition anyway ― as if his opponents were there. Classic video of Siena coach Jimmy Patsos shaking hands with air as Rider walks off without showing sportsmanship. pic.twitter.com/WHtmc9WTEq— Zach Bye (@byesline) January 18, 2017 Here’s another clip: Siena wins 78-68. Rider walks off, no handhakes. Jimmy Patsos does the handshakes on his own, anyway. pic.twitter.com/iV4Ko2zmWo— Michael Kelly (@ByMichaelKelly) January 18, 2017 Nice one, coach. The night needed a little levity after a late-game scuffle led to technicals and ejections. ICYMI: here's video of Anthony Durham of Rider punching Siena's Marquise Wright in the face. Wow. What a sequence to end the game tonight. pic.twitter.com/jJuyZASliU— Zach Bye (@byesline) January 18, 2017 Patsos later dismissed the incident, telling the Daily Gazette it was “just old-fashioned tough basketball.” Rider’s Coach Kevin Baggett defended his actions to ESPN, saying he “didn’t want anything to escalate again between the teams.” But perhaps Baggett just wasn’t in the mood to make nice after this confrontation with Patsos after the fight. Here's Rider head coach Kevin Bagget going face to face with Siena coach Jimmy Patsos. pic.twitter.com/bwIg1ye0xs— Sam Blum (@SamBlum3) January 18, 2017 Regardless, Patsos definitely scored points with his now-viral phantom-handshaking move.