Coaching has helped boost confidence of Gardiner, Leafs

Jake Gardiner will be the first to tell you his working relationship with Maple Leafs coach Mike Babcock has always been a positive experience.The two meet regularly, with Babcock reviewing video, and when necessary, calling Gardiner into the video room so the two can go over the defenceman’s performances.That’s something Babcock and his staff do with all their players and, in Gardiner’s case, the results have been impressive. His numbers, traditional and advanced, show positive gains. And those gains have been reflected in the standings. Gardiner is helping his team win more than any other time in his career.With the Leafs stressing puck possession, faceoff performance, offensive zone time, and other game control elements, Gardiner has a 53.8 per cent rating in Corsi-for (his team’s shot attempts versus opponents). That’s just below his career high of 54.4, set last season, and ahead of the Leafs’ rating of 50.1, which ranks them 10th in the NHL.Gardiner is posting career highs in PDO (shooting percentage and save percentage when he’s on the ice) and offensive zone start percentage (offensive and defensive zone faceoffs). That marks a direct contrast to the early days of his career, where the talk was often on how to eliminate the giveaways from his game and allow his skating ability to shine through.Article Continued BelowThe Leafs have slipped slightly in their overall possession figures over their last 10 games, but entered Sunday in the final playoff berth in the East, a point ahead of Philadelphia. And they can thank the coaching staff for still treading the playoff line. Toronto was badly outperformed in the faceoff circle in two games against Ottawa over an eight-day stretch, but picked up three points with a win and a shootout loss. The win, in Ottawa, was fueled by two set plays off draws. A struggling Nazem Kadri gave way to Leo Komarov on one faceoff in the Senators’ zone, went to the net and scored after Komarov won the draw. Later, Auston Matthews and Connor Brown took advantage of a faceoff win to work a set play from behind the net.Gardiner too has been helped by smart coaching, and he’s showing a confidence level in line with his skating, playmaking and puck control abilities. It’s a confidence that appears to be shared. James van Riemsdyk is on a 10-game point streak. Matthews leads all rookies in scoring. Mitch Marner leads the freshmen in assists. And the Leafs are on pace for several rookie scoring records.