Colorado Avalanche on pace for historically bad season

It’s all-star weekend in Los Angeles and a reporter from China asks Colorado Avalanche centre Nathan MacKinnon to wish Chinese hockey fans a happy New Year. Not in English, mind you, but Mandarin.“Oh, I can’t do that!” MacKinnon says with a laugh. “I would love to, but I don’t think I can.”The Halifax native never loses his cool throughout the exchange, a smile perpetually on his 21-year-old face as he eventually declares a happy New Year to all — twice in English.MacKinnon and his Avalanche teammates have had to put up a brave front all year as they march toward the worst season in the franchise’s 22 years in Colorado, and one of the worst in NHL history, period.The Avs lost their ninth straight game in L.A. on Wednesday night — shut out for the eighth time in 48 games this season. It was their 19th defeat in the past 21 games. The club is on pace for a measly 48 points, which would mark the lowest total for the franchise following a move from Quebec in 1995 and the lowest total for an NHL team since the 1999-00 expansion Atlanta Thrashers (39 points).Article Continued BelowOnly eight teams since 1987 have scored fewer than 48 points over a season of at least 80 games and almost all were in the early stages out of expansion. Even the 2013-14 Buffalo Sabres, probably the worst collection in recent NHL memory, managed 52 points — a touch better than Colorado’s current pace.The lowly Avalanche have just two wins in the last seven weeks (2-18-1) and each came in overtime. The club’s last regulation victory occurred against Toronto on Dec. 11 and it required a career-best 51 saves from Semyon Varlamov, who’s now out for the season with injury.Suffice to say it’s been a trying campaign for Avalanche players.