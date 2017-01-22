Conference final QBs no young guns

PITTSBURGH—The numbers are staggering. Over 182,000 yards passing (more than 103 miles worth), nearly 1,300 touchdowns and seven championships, with an eighth guaranteed for whoever parties in the confetti in Houston next month.Yet the numbers that might define Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger, Aaron Rodgers and Matt Ryan as much as any other on their eye-popping, fantasy football league-winning stat lines might 39, 34, 33 and 31 — the ages of the quarterbacks in the NFL’s version of the Final Four.Sunday marks just the third time in the Super Bowl era that all four players taking the snap will be closer to their 40s than their teens. In a sport where the concept of longevity in its marquee position is fickle at best (see Cleveland Browns), the durability of the men that serve as the centerpieces for their team’s title hopes is remarkable.The 31-year-old Ryan has missed just two starts in his nine seasons, the 33-year-old Rodgers nine since taking over for Brett Favre in 2008. The 34-year-old Roethlisberger is throwing more — and getting hit less — than he did a decade ago. The 39-year-old Brady hasn’t sat because of injury since Barack Obama was president-elect, not a former president, and has shown no sign of slowing down even as the start of his fifth decade approaches.Trying to find a common thread for their longevity is difficult, though being supremely talented while playing on good teams behind offensive lines that range from improving (Green Bay) to perhaps the best in the league (Pittsburgh) certainly helps. Atlanta Falcons offensive co-ordinator Kyle Shanahan — who counts Robert Griffin III among his former pupils — points out something else at play. All four are throwbacks in a way compared with their younger and more mobile contemporaries. In a way, being “slow” compared with the Griffins and Cam Newtons of the world may actually be a good thing.Article Continued Below“None of them were running the zone read or winning any Heisman (trophies) based off their legs and stuff,” Shanahan said. “Pretty much since Pop Warner, they’ve been learning how to stay in that pocket and how to play the position.”For proof look no further than Rodgers dancing in a sea of New York Giants before throwing a touchdown pass in Green Bay’s wild-card victory two weeks ago.“His feel for the rush is second to none,” Green Bay offensive lineman T.J. Lang said. “He feels it coming. Even when he doesn’t see it, he knows he’s got a guy coming free off the left, he’s going to make a move to miss and get outside and make a big play.”