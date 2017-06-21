Confidence puts Jays reliever back in the loop: DiManno

ARLINGTON, TEXAS—John Gibbons can’t remember it. Aaron Loup can’t forget it.Just goes to show how the world revolves differently, between a manager and a player; and what sticks in the brain like a nettle.For Loup, it was Gibbons delivering a motion of non-confidence to the reliever last season. Saying it to his face.“He admitted to me that he really didn’t have any confidence in myself,” Loup was recalling Tuesday afternoon, less than 24 hours after he had pitched the Jays out of an inherited, bases-loaded jam, striking out three and inducing a couple of ground balls through 1 2/3 innings of no-hit, high-leverage rescue work, cutting off the Rangers’ offence at its knees.“I didn’t blame him because I didn’t have any confidence in myself at the time either,” Loup said.Article Continued BelowHe was a left-handed specialist who didn’t have much success punching out lefties in 2016, in large part a residue of the flexor strain in his pitching elbow that had cost Loup all of spring training. Mostly a cipher in the ’pen and not a face fans greeted warmly when he emerged.Gibbons, who is loath to divulge anything about his one-on-one conversations with players, claims to have no recall of a frank talk with the languid Louisianan. “I don’t remember exactly how I expressed it,” the manager demurred, adding only, “It’s not that you don’t trust them. But a lot of times you go with the hot hand.”Loup’s hand had turned frigid, with a 2016 ERA of 5.02 in a mere 14 1/3 innings pitched.