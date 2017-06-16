Conor McGregor faces steep odds against Floyd Mayweather

With the megafight between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor finally official, two possibilities quickly emerged Thursday: Oddsmakers and analysts are either greatly underestimating McGregor’s chances in the ring or the mixed martial arts champion just might be underestimating the task in front of him. With no shortage of confidence, McGregor has chosen to make his ring debut against one of the most accomplished boxers of all time. UFC president Dana White said the fighter “is absolutely confident that he will win.” Most others in and around the fight game were not as sure. While Mayweather was born into boxing — his father and uncle both fought professionally, and he never really considered any other path — McGregor began focusing on the sport when a potential life-changing payday became a realistic possibility.Even the most thorough crash course might not be able to prepare McGregor for a technically sound fighter like Mayweather, analysts warned. While McGregor is known as a striker who prefers to fight on his feet, it’s not easy to replicate a lifetime of boxing experience.“There’s so many small decisions that go into the overall big picture,” said Paulie Malignaggi, a former world champion who serves as boxing analyst for Showtime. “Understanding that part of the decision-making in boxing takes years. That’s where I worry for Conor. I don’t worry for Conor’s ability. . . . If you bring up Conor McGregor the right way in boxing, maybe over several years, maybe you can develop him into a world-class fighter. Maybe. But to do this all at once is very, very difficult.”It was no surprise then that Mayweather opened as the overwhelming favourite at most sports books, typically requiring gamblers to bet $1,100 to win back $100. Fans betting on McGregor, meanwhile, could see value in the long shot with a payout in the 7-1 range. Though Mayweather has hit the mat only once in his career, they likely will be betting on a knockout when the two meet Aug. 26 in Las Vegas. Article Continued BelowA 12-round decision could be difficult. Malignaggi praised McGregor’s hand skills and striking ability and said the fighter’s balance could be solid. “But there’s a lot more to boxing,” he said.“People will say, ‘He doesn’t have to watch for kicks. He doesn’t have to watch for takedowns.’ But to understand your way around the ring, to know when it’s time to punch, to not punch, when to dictate pace or back off, those are things that you’d need years in boxing to really understand,” he said.Forrest Griffin, the retired UFC Hall of Famer, said targeting Mayweather has allowed McGregor to focus his training on one discipline, and life in the octagon surely can prepare a fighter for the strategic chess matches that take place in a boxing ring.