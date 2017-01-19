Cowboys Fan Tweaks Regrettable 'Super Bowl LI Champions' Tattoo

Dallas Cowboys fan Jordan Garnett showed a lot of confidence in his beloved football team when he decided to prematurely crown them “Super Bowl LI Champions” in a tattoo on his right arm back in December. You can see where this is going. Unfortunately for Garnett, Mason Crosby’s last second field goal lifted the Green Bay Packers to victory on Sunday, suddenly rendering the inked title on his arm an impossibility. The Cowboys will not be champions in this year’s event. Ouch. @nfl Hey Dallas Cowboys! Now it's official. Don't let me down. SUPER BOWL 51 CHAMPIONS!!! Tattooed on 12/6/16. I'm calling it now. pic.twitter.com/BRDkhicgOS— Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) December 6, 2016 Yeah, they let him down. Not a very good call. Nothing a little more ink can’t fix though, right? Having left just enough space to amend his prediction, Garnett sent out a picture of his new tattoo on Tuesday. “Only those who dare to fail greatly can ever achieve greatly.” I know 100%. I had a vision! @dallascowboys SUPER BOWL 52 CHAMPS! pic.twitter.com/t2jpAzf7RR— Jordan Garnett (@jordangarnett) January 18, 2017