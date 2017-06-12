Creative Penguins built to win, and to last: Cox

Despite back-to-back Stanley Cups, you cannot make the case that the Pittsburgh Penguins have built a roster that ranks with the best of all time in terms of talent.The team that finished off the Nashville Predators on Sunday night is not, in the larger perspective, a great hockey team. In beating San Jose last year and the Preds this year — the West sure isn’t what it used to be — they didn’t have to be great.But this much is also clear; Pittsburgh is a superb organization that ranks with the very best in hockey and right there with the finest ever put together.Not a great team, then, but a great organization. It’s a fine distinction, but one that matters.Now hold on, you might say. The Montreal Canadiens won four straight Cups from 1976 to 1979 with a lineup that included Guy Lafleur, Ken Dryden, Jacques Lemaire, Yvan Cournoyer, Steve Shutt, Bob Gainey, Larry Robinson, Guy Lapointe and Serge Savard, and you’re ranking those Habs with these Penguins?Article Continued BelowNot in terms of roster quality. But in terms of organizational strength? Absolutely.It’s a lot harder to build a champion in 2017 than it was in 1977, folks, and nearly impossible to do it two years in a row. Back then, it wasn’t easy, but player salaries were low, free agency was non-existent and total payroll was only really a consideration for incompetent, unpopular franchises such as the California Golden Seals and Kansas City Scouts of the hockey world. Moreover, you could pretty much retain your players as long as you wanted, even if they were lodged in the minors. The threat of losing players to the World Hockey Association lasted less than a decade.So while you can’t put this year’s Pittsburgh roster alongside the ’79 Canadiens and compare them, the ingenuity and flexibility required to build these Penguins champions is much greater than what was needed to build those outstanding Montreal teams.