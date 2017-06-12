Crosby fans celebrate Cup win with pilgrimage to famous dryer

HALIFAX—Mere hours after Sidney Crosby won his third Stanley Cup, the hometown museum that touts itself as “Home of the Sidney Crosby Exhibit” was already coveting new keepsakes.“I’m hoping that he’s going to save a stick or two from this Cup run,” said Bruce Rainnie, executive director of the Nova Scotia Sport Hall of Fame in Halifax, whose collection of memorabilia includes the famous puck-marked clothes dryer that is part of the Crosby legend.“It all adds to the allure.”Read more:Penguins capture second straight Stanley Cup: ArthurArticle Continued BelowSidney Crosby wins back-to-back Conn Smythe Award trophiesNHL reveals true colours in change of seasons: CoxCrosby, from nearby Cole Harbour, N.S., has, along with his family, donated a range of items including pucks, hockey sweaters, sticks, a pair of skates and a helmet he wore during the Vancouver Olympic Games.