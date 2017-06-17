Crunch time for Argonauts roster calls

HAMILTON—It was showtime for the second and final time for dozens of Argonauts hopefuls here Friday night.The most intriguing position battles were at quarterback and receiver as Toronto headed into its final pre-season game at Tim Hortons Field against the Tiger-Cats.On a bloated roster of more than 80 players, dozens were getting their final chance to make a splash before rosters have to be trimmed to 46 for the start of the regular season — a week from Sunday at BMO Field against these same Ticats.There were still six quarterbacks in contention heading into the game, with only Ricky Ray — who sat out — and perhaps Drew Willy having a lock. Jeff Mathews, acquired from Hamilton, and Cody Fajardo have an edge with previous CFL experience.The wild cards are two untested rookies: 23-year-old Dakota Prukop, a product of the University of Oregon, and McLeod Bethel-Thompson, a 28-year-old out of Sacramento State who has had several NFL tryouts.Article Continued BelowThe Argos will likely keep four or five, so Prukop and Bethel-Thompson were under pressure to produce in their only chance at game action. Neither played last week in Argos’ first pre-season game.“I want to have fun time, light it up and see what I can do,” Bethel-Thompson said before the game. Prukop understands the pressure of playing when he has one shot, which could mean the difference between staying in Toronto or packing up.