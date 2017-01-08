Cup-winning Leafs worth shouting about back in the day

As part of the Leafs’ centennial season, the Star is taking a look at significant moments in the franchise’s history, written by hockey historian Kevin Shea:For almost three decades, one man’s “call of the wild” rang through Maple Leaf Gardens, making his booming bellow almost as well known as the players he cheered for.John Arnott was born in Kirkintilloch, Scotland in 1900 and came to Canada with his parents when he was 6 years old. While living in Nobleton, Ont., married with four children, Arnott purchased a gas station. Arnott’s Service Station was located on Eglinton West at Locksley Avenue, a block east of Dufferin in Toronto. Never previously a hockey fan, that all changed the day in the early 1940s when he was given a pair of tickets to a Maple Leafs game by one of the officers of the York Township police force, whose fleet Arnott serviced. Arnott fell in love with the game and noted the skating of Pete Langelle, who instantly became his favourite player. The next day, he visited Maple Leaf Gardens to purchase a subscription to season tickets, securing a pair in the greens.During one stoppage in play when Langelle skated out to take his next shift, the leather-lunged Arnott hollered, “C’moooooonnnnn, Peeeeeeeterrrrrrr!”Article Continued BelowThe crowd stopped and easily picked out the perpetrator of the bellow that echoed through the Gardens. Some clapped and laughed, but a few tried to have Arnott removed from the arena. But with every subsequent game, Arnott found an appropriate opportunity to let out his call of encouragement to Pete Langelle, and soon fans looked forward to his war cry, cheering wildly when they heard the familiar voice.Langelle enlisted in the Royal Canadian Air Force following the Stanley Cup championship of 1942, but by 1943-44, Arnott had turned his affection towards a new favourite: Ted (Teeder) Kennedy. Soon, the Gardens’ faithful looked forward to Arnott’s booming voice: “C’moooooooon, Teeeeeederrrrr,” and the chant became almost as well known as the player for whom he was cheering. John Arnott soon became an honourary member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, a reward he enjoyed for the rest of his life. He was invited out with the players after home games, and was welcomed to visit the dressing room. When the Leafs won four Stanley Cup championships in five years (1947, 1948, 1949 and 1951), Arnott was one of the very few non-playing guests to celebrate with the team, and he sipped champagne from the Stanley Cup on each of the four occasions, the only times alcohol touched his lips through his life.

