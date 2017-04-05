Curlers Brad Gushue, Mark Nichols rocked by NHLs Olympic pass

EDMONTON—Canadian curler Mark Nichols found Olympic hockey to be a motivating force for his team on its run to winning gold at the Turin Games in 2006.His team took in two men’s games during the tournament and watched the Canadian women’s team win gold.“That was a real turning point for us at the Olympics,” Nichols said. “When we got to see the women’s team beat Sweden in the final and you saw them get their medals, we were at the end of our round-robin heading into the playoffs.“When you experience that and watch someone win a gold medal, it was like ‘Oh listen, we’ve got to be there (too).’ ”READ MORE:Article Continued BelowOvechkin vows to play in Olympics despite NHL pulloutNHL not going to Olympics, and the league has to wear it: ArthurNichols played third on the Canadian team skipped by Brad Gushue that beat Finland in the championship game in Pinerolo, Italy.