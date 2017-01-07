Dallas Cowboys duo Crawford, Ladouceur among Canadians in NFL playoffs

Canadians Tyrone Crawford and Louis-Philippe Ladouceur will each be interested spectators when the NFL playoffs begin this weekend.Crawford, a defensive tackle from Windsor, Ont., and Ladouceur a 35-year-old Montreal native in his 12th season as Dallas’s long snapper, helped the Cowboys clinch the top playoff seed in the NFC with a 13-3 record. That secured America’s Team an opening-round bye and home-field advantage for the divisional contest Jan. 15.Dallas will open the post-season facing the lowest remaining seed in the NFC. The Detroit Lions visit the Seattle Seahawks in one NFC wild-card contest Saturday while the Green Bay Packers and New York Giants square off in the other Sunday.The Atlanta Falcons also have an opening-round bye in the NFC.In the AFC, the Oakland Raiders face the Houston Texans on Saturday while the Miami Dolphins play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.Article Continued BelowThe New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs have opening-round byes.The Cowboys were a big story this year. Quarterback Dak Prescott and running back Ezekiel Elliott both emerged as bona fide stars as rookies and helped the franchise win 11 games in a row during the regular season.Playing behind a stout Dallas offensive line, Prescott, a 2016 fourth-round selection, finished with a 104.9 passer rating, surpassing Robert Griffin (102.4 in 2012) for the highest single-season mark ever by a rookie quarterback. Elliott, the club’s 2016 first-round pick, ran for a NFL-best 1,631 yards, becoming just fifth rookie since 1970 and first since Edgerrin James (1,553 yards) in ’99 to lead the league in rushing.

