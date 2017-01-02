Dave Keon honoured as an all-time NHL great

Dave Keon delivered a memorable, penetrating hockey phrase in October, when he spoke to Leafs players after being voted the best in franchise history.“Are you working hard, or are you telling yourself you are working hard,” Keon said in the Leafs’ locker room, repeating timeless words from his hall of fame career during the team’s glory years in the 1960s.Keon was honoured again Sunday before the Centennial Classic, this time as one of the NHL’s top 100 of all time. When asked about the glittering batch of young players on the current Leafs roster, Keon played it cool.“Young players have to improve and keep improving,” he said with a firm tone. “Into the next drafts, and with players in the minors, (the Leafs) have to keep developing them, develop an attitude of competing … and not sitting back after having a little bit of success. Some of the young players are playing very well. They’re learning as they go.”Keon, a hockey sage as much as anyone in the game, was resplendent in a Leafs jersey as he joined former teammates Johnny Bower and Red Kelly, Bruins great Johnny Bucyk and hall of fame goalie Glenn Hall at the announcement. The NHL revealed the names of 33 of the top 100 — those who played in the NHL’s first 50 years.Article Continued BelowThe rest will be unveiled on Jan. 27 in Los Angeles during the NHL all-star game. The top 100 were chosen by vote over the summer by 67 experts representing more than 1,800 years of experience in the game.Wayne Gretzky was also on hand Sunday, speaking about the Winter Classic, which officially opens the league’s Centennial Celebration over the next 12 months. Gretzky is expected to be No. 1 overall when the league unveils the remainder of its top 100 of all time list.Keon was among 15 Leafs who were named to the group of 33 players unveiled on Sunday; the other included: Syl Apps, Andy Bathgate, Max Bentley, Johnny Bower, Turk Broda, King Clancy, Charlie Conacher, Tim Horton, Red Kelly, Ted Kennedy, Frank Mahovlich, Dickie Moore, Jacques Plante and Terry Sawchuk.

