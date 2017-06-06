Deal for Beckhams Miami soccer stadium land gets approval

MIAMI—David Beckham is a big step closer to bringing Major League Soccer back to Miami.More than four years after he started scouting potential homes for a team, Beckham will soon have the piece of land he needs. Miami-Dade County Commissioners approved a deal Tuesday to sell three acres of county land to Beckham’s group, the last part of what is a nine-acre plot on which a 25,000-seat stadium is planned.Beckham’s group will pay just over $9 million (U.S.) for the last piece of land. It has already paid $19 million for the other six acres needed. Beckham’s group says the planned stadium would be privately funded, and the stadium would also be subject to county property tax.Read more:Star power drives MLS franchise value in post-Beckham eraArticle Continued BelowIt’s a major development in what has been at times an arduously slow — and often frustrating — process for the English soccer icon and his plans for Miami. MLS has not officially awarded Miami an expansion franchise, because of the lack of a land and stadium deal.A contract he signed in 2007 with the Los Angeles Galaxy gave Beckham the right to start an expansion franchise for $25 million, and in 2013 he picked Miami as where he would want to put a team. The plan has changed many times along the way, most notably because he was unable to get waterfront land that his group first coveted for a stadium site.“I will tell you this is probably the best site we have found, for many respects,” Beckham group attorney Neisen Kasdin said, before listing reasons that include the site’s proximity to several modes of public transportation and the Miami River.