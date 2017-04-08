DeMar DeRozan scores 38 points, Toronto Raptors win home finale

As so many others did, Kyle Lowry grew to appreciate DeMar DeRozan the facilitator when Lowry sat and watched 21 Toronto Raptors games and DeRozan became the team’s most effective passer in the face of constant double- and triple-team defences.But Lowry’s also savvy enough to know that DeRozan is a scorer at heart, a gifted offensive player and that’s what the point guard wants to see now.“I’d rather have him be aggressive and looking to score and make plays from there,” Lowry was saying about his all-star backcourt mate on Friday morning. “For him, he’s the fifth leading scorer in the league so for him to make plays comes easy after you’re looking to score.”It would have made Lowry happy, then, to see DeRozan blitz the Miami Heat for 38 points at the Air Canada Centre in a 96-94 Toronto win to close out the home portion of the 2016-17 NBA regular season.DeRozan set a franchise record with his 31st game of 30 or more points — eclipsing Vince Carter’s 2000-01 season — and iced the win with two free throws with 4.8 seconds left.Article Continued BelowThe win gave Toronto a half-game lead on idle Washington for third place in the East and the Raptors hold the tiebreaker advantage.Wanting to get his team ready for the playoffs that begin in a week, Raptors coach went primarily with the eight-man rotation that will carry the post-season load.Casey used starters Lowry, DeRozan, DeMarre Carroll, Serge Ibaka and Jonas Valaniunas with Cory Joseph, P.J. Tucker and Patrick Patterson off the bench.