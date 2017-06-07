Depth, D and Rinne help Predators even up Stanley Cup series

PITTSBURGH, PA.—When they left Pittsburgh last week, the Nashville Predators were in “nasty” 2-0 hole and their chances in the Stanley Cup final were looking grim.That deficit is no more. Depth, defence and the resurgence of Pekka Rinne spurred the Preds to even up the best-of-seven series in Nashville, and now they return to Steeltown with a chance to jump in front of the defending champs when Game 5 rolls around on Thursday night.“Our guys were pretty confident after Game 2,” head coach Peter Laviolette told reporters in Nashville on Tuesday. “I know it’s a nasty hole to be in. But we really liked the way we played in Game 1. We thought we played a real competitive game in Game 2. Could have had (different) results in both those games.”Eight different players scored for the Predators in the two home wins, including a pair from Frederik Gaudreau. The undrafted centre had only nine games of NHL experience before the playoffs in which he had a single assist.Gaudreau did score 25 goals for Milwaukee of the American Hockey League during the regular season, but only joined the Predators post-season lineup in the Western Conference final when injuries knocked captain Mike Fisher and No. 1 centre Ryan Johansen from the lineup.Article Continued Below“Clearly the stage is not too big for him,” Fisher said after Gaudreau scored the go-ahead goal and game-winner in Game 4 on Monday night.The 24-year-old, according to the Elias Sports Bureau, became the second player ever to score his first three career goals in a Stanley Cup final, joining John Harms of the Chicago Blackhawks in 1944.He’s far from the only unexpected contributor for Nashville during these playoffs.