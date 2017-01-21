DeRozan an all-star example for young players, Raptors coach says

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—It’s been an eventful week for the most powerful country on earth. Monday was Martin Luther King Day; on Friday, Donald Trump was inaugurated as America’s 45th president. In between those events, in the far less important sandbox of pro sports, Raptors guard DeMar DeRozan was named a starter for the East squad at the all-star game next month in New Orleans. At Friday’s practice, teammate Kyle Lowry, a two-time all-star starter, and coach Dwane Casey weighed in on the DeRozan news.“I’m so happy for him, man,” Lowry said as he slouched backwards in a courtside chair icing both knees. “It’s exciting. I’m like a proud big brother, because I am his big brother. It’s awesome. It’s well deserved for a guy who’s worked so hard. The things that he’s been able to accomplish this year, breaking records and being the Raptors’ all-time leading scorer, he deserves it.”Casey spoke reluctantly about the bumps and bruises his team had been taking recently on the court, but lit up when asked about his all-star sharpshooter.“It couldn’t happen to a better person,” Casey said. “I’m so impressed with him as a young man, a father, just an all-around good person whose heart is in the right place. It’s what this league should be about, DeMar DeRozan. What you see is what you get. There’s no pretence. He works his butt off. He’s developed. He’s made himself into the player he is today, the all-star he is today. Article Continued Below“He’s worked for everything he’s got and the beautiful thing about it is he’s not a finished product. There’s a lot of areas he can work on to get better. He knows that. And very coachable, so everything about him is what all young players that want to be NBA players, all-stars — (they) should watch DeMar and try to emulate him.”There was good news and bad news for the Raptors this roller-coaster week. The bad news was Patrick Patterson continued to battle a knee issue, Lucas Nogueira took an elbow to the head in Brooklyn and has been undergoing concussion protocol ever since, and DeMarre Carroll was kneed in the left side of the head by teammate Pascal Siakam. Carroll insisted he took a lot of tests after the accident and passed “most of them.” He was in the starting lineup on Friday.“We’re like any other team, nicked up and nobody’s 100 per cent healthy at this time of year, so we’ve got to deal with it,” Casey said. “These guys coming off the bench are going to just have to be ready and perform and do their job. That’s the way it’s always been. That’s the way it will be until the (season) is over with.”