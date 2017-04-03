DeRozan becomes the disher as Raptors dismantle Sixers

The pass was a bullet, diagonally across the court, travelling maybe 50 feet and through traffic in the paint.It hit the Raptors’ DeMarre Carroll in a perfect spot — on time and on target as they say — and Carroll made an in-rhythm three-point bucket.The playmaker? DeMar Derozan, as the best season of his NBA career continues to get better in nuanced manners nearly every week.DeRozan, putting up historically excellent scoring numbers for the Raptors this season, has become a far more willing and accomplished passer in the face of multiple defenders that he is seeing almost every time he catches the ball. And he turned into a facilitator of the top order as the Raptors beat the under-manned Philadelphia 76ers 113-105 at the Air Canada Centre on Sunday.DeRozan finished with nine assists, tying his season high, despite playing just 31 minutes, the second fewest he has played in the last 10 games.Article Continued Below“He did a great job of finding people, finding the seams in the pick and roll, skip passes against the press. I thought he did an excellent job, especially in the first half,” Casey said of DeRozan, who also had 17 points.“That’s the type of game he’s going to see and, if teams are going to do that, that’s an excellent sign if he’s able to do that.”DeRozan’s assists were among the 25 the Raptors had on the night; they haven’t had more than 25 as a team in 57 games dating back to Dec. 3. DeRozan also took only 11 shots, 10 fewer than he averages per game.