DeRozan closes on franchise scoring mark, two points at a time

It will come, hopefully, on some anti-analytic, mid-range jump shot in traffic, the kind of field-goal attempt that makes some cringe and that has made DeMar DeRozan one of the most lethal offensive forces in the NBA.It will be like him, if the worlds align correctly, not at all flashy, against the common perception of what’s best in the game these days.It will come Monday in Portland, perhaps. Maybe Wednesday in Oakland. And it will go largely unnoticed because it will come in the middle of the night in a game largely ignored by anyone other than the most devout Toronto Raptors fan.It will be the basket that propels DeRozan past Chris Bosh into first place on the list of all-time Raptors scorers, another chapter in what has become a DeRozan re-write of the franchise record book.Going into Friday’s game in Utah, DeRozan was just 58 points shy of Bosh’s team standard of 10,275 points in a Toronto uniform.Article Continued BelowThere will be little hullabaloo when he passes Bosh, in part because the 27-year-old doesn’t really do hullabaloo all that much.Coach Dwane Casey was speaking the other day about this specific DeRozan season, but he was also summing up the essence of the Raptors all-star: “DeMar is so unassuming and humble as a man and as a player, so you don’t notice it. He doesn’t do it with a lot of flair, he just gets it done, which is what I like.”DeRozan accepts the accolades quietly and without any boasting. He’s proud, of course, of what he has done for the franchise and for himself but now is not the time to dwell on accomplishments, no matter how many there are.

