DeRozan-less Raptors squeak by Pelicans in overtime

They blew the last offensive play that won them the game, gave up more than a few open shots, and waltzed through a moribund second quarter.But when the losses are mounting and the pressure is growing and you need to find a way out of the darkness, a win no matter how it’s achieved is like a ray of rejuvenating spring sunshine.The Toronto Raptors weren’t perfect Tuesday night, far from it, but they found a way to win a game. And with the way things have been going, that’s a welcome result.“Don’t get too happy after wins, don’t get too down after losses because it’s a journey,” Raptors coach Dwane Casey said after Toronto squeezed out a 108-106 overtime victory over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Air Canada Centre.“Again, there was some good stuff we can take out of this, some stuff we’ve got to correct to go forward. I don’t get a sense of relief after anything.”Article Continued BelowThat’s true for a coach who is always striving for improvement. But for a team that had lost six of seven games while dropping to third in the conference — and coming precariously close to fourth or fifth — and on another night without the injured DeMar DeRozan, there had to be some sense that a cloud was at least temporarily lifted.“I think it was really big. I think it shows how we can play,” said Norman Powell, whose locked-in defence on Pelicans guard Jrue Holiday changed the tenor of the game in the second half. “Now we just need to carry that over into the game (Wednesday in Boston) and focus on locking that in for the start of the first half, not just the second.”Kyle Lowry made a hotly contested, clutch jump shot with 4.3 seconds left in overtime — part of a 33-point, 10-assist gem — Jonas Valanciunas had 20 points and 12 rebounds, and Powell energized the Raptors with 18 points.