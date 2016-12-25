DeRozan, Raptors ready to be road warriors

It is a long, hard and disjointed trip, to the west back to the east back to the west, hither and yon over the holidays.It is a journey that will test even the best and most focused of NBA teams and the Toronto Raptors swear they are ready.The six-game trip that began in Salt Lake City on Friday continues Monday night in Portland with the first of five remaining games in the longest trek of the year.Portland to Oakland and then over to Phoenix. A quick trip back to Los Angeles — why they couldn’t go down the coast from Oakland before heading inland is a secret only the NBA’s schedule-making computer knows — before a side excursion to San Antonio to wrap it all up.“This road trip we’re starting on is going to be a daunting one, just the style of play, the type of teams, the quality of the teams we’re playing,” Terrence Ross said. “So we could have had an easier schedule for Christmas break.”Article Continued BelowTough teams, tough venues, tough times.Bring it on, they say.“Once we go on the road, we get in the element where we feel it’s us against everybody else,” DeMar DeRozan said. “We carry that over to the floor, having that sense of urgency throughout the whole game, having the crowd against us, being on the opponent’s home floor and that seems to put us more mentally engaged in every thing we need to do.”

