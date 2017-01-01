Detroit Red Wings at Toronto Maple Leafs: Sunday NHL preview

CENTENNIAL CLASSICBMO FIELDFACEOFF: 3 p.m.TV: SportsnetRADIO: Sportsnet 590 The FANArticle Continued BelowKEY PLAYERSLarkin/MatthewsTwo of the best, young players in the game square off outdoors. Both Dylan Larkin of the Wings and Auston Matthews of the Leafs starred for the United States at the development level, and they’ve become good friends over the years. Larkin racked up 23 goals as a rookie and has 10 so far in his second season, while Matthews is drawing rave reviews with 18 goals and 12 assists through 35 games. Their friendly competition could help restore some lustre to the Leafs-Wings rivalry.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx