Djokovic upset could help Raonics Grand Slam quest

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—The road to the Australian Open title smoothed out significantly for Milos Raonic Thursday after the shocking upset of six-time champion Novak Djokovic at the hands of Denis Istomin, ranked 117th in the world.But before he can take full advantage, the 26-year-old Canadian has much work to do.To add another challenge to his quest for the first major title of his career, Raonic started feeling ill after his first-round win in the high heat Tuesday, and barely had any voice left after his straight-sets second-round win over Luxembourg lefty Gilles Muller.The gap between No. 1 Andy Murray, No. 2 Djokovic and the rest of the players on the ATP Tour is so vast that it’s understood in any tournament in which both are entered, the path to a trophy nearly always will have to run through both of them.Raonic, the No. 3 seed — the best of the rest at the moment — was drawn in Djokovic’s half, in theory set for a potential semifinal matchup if both earned their way there.Article Continued BelowBut Rafael Nadal also is in that half and has looked in form. So is No. 6 seed Gael Monfils of France.Raonic follows Djokovic’s example on many levels, particularly in terms of his obsessive attention to the tiniest of details. Both reside in Monte Carlo; they share a Balkan heritage and are friendly.But Djokovic is the only top player Raonic has yet to solve; the Canadian has wins over Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka. He is 0-8 against Djokovic; the fact that he will no longer be looming somewhere down the line can only help.