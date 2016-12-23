Dolphins Cameron Wake an ageless wonder in fifth Pro Bowl season

DAVIE, FLA. — Cameron Wake is headed for the Pro Bowl again, validating his improbable career comeback at age 34. With a surgically repaired Achilles tendon, he’s eager to take the next step — into the playoffs.Wake has been in the NFL for eight seasons, all with the Miami Dolphins, and this is the first year he has played on a winning team. If Miami (9-5) wins Saturday at Buffalo, and if Denver loses Sunday at Kansas City, Wake is in the post-season for the first time.How sweet would that be? He won’t say.“We’ll see when it happens,” Wake said. “But right now, I’m thinking of one task. That’s Saturday — the Buffalo Bills. Whatever happens after that, we’ll talk about that, if and when it happens.”But anyone who knows Wake appreciates what a playoff berth would mean to the Dolphins’ defensive end.Article Continued Below“Since the first day I met him, all he has talked about is wanting to win,” first-year coach Adam Gase said.Wake’s drive seemed to redouble after he tore his left Achilles tendon in Game 7 last year. Given his age, there were fears his career might be over, but he chafed at the notion, and instead tackled months of rehab.He played in only one pre-season game, and the Dolphins limited his snaps early in the season. But by October it was clear Wake had fully recovered, and this week he was chosen for the Pro Bowl for the fifth time.

