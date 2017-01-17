Draymond Green Follows Flagrant Foul On LeBron James With Flagrant Mock

The Warriors’ Draymond Green appeared to lower his shoulder into LeBron James in an NBA game Monday, then took a shot at the Cavalier star’s falling reaction. Apparently believing that James acted a bit after the contact, Green made a flopping gesture to the Oracle Arena crowd in Oakland, California. Warriors' Draymond Green hard fouls Cavaliers' LeBron James & then mocks his flailing (all angles) pic.twitter.com/rzOTYiXhFt— Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) January 17, 2017 ”I think his shoulder hit me in the face,” James told Cleveland.com afterward. “It happened so fast, I didn’t even know who it was. I’m a football player.” Warriors coach Steve Kerr called it a “normal foul.” USA Today Sports / Reuters TNT analysts offered their opinions of the play (in which Green was assessed a flagrant foul): Chuck's reaction to the LeBron/Draymond play: "That's bogus!" pic.twitter.com/w9ZvtTMj37— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 17, 2017 But there’s no debate that some bad blood exists between the teams, who have split the last two NBA Finals matchups. Green was suspended for a game in last year’s finals after he took a swipe at James’ groin. Golden State won Monday’s game, 126-91.

