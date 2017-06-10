Draymond Green gets in the mix in Game 4 against Cavs

SAN FRANCISCO—It’s about time the rather combustible Draymond Green showed up at the NBA final.The Golden State Warrior forward — prone to emotional outbursts often at the most inopportune moments for his team — took a shot at Cleveland Cavaliers fans on his way out of town after Game 4 of the series, not long after he’d been at the centre of one of the most controversial points in a contentious game.Serenaded by chants of “Draymond sucks” by fans at Quicken Loans Arena during points in both Games 3 and 4, the mercurial Green took the opportunity to get back at them with the series headed back to Oakland for Monday’s Game 5.Read more:Cavaliers stay alive with wild Game 4 win over WarriorsArticle Continued BelowDurant and Warriors perfect fit from the start“I don’t pay much attention to anybody in Cleveland, honestly,” he said. “Don’t seem to be the sharpest people around. So, whatever.”Green was also central to the most confusing officiating incident of the post-season, one that led to NBA officials Mike Callahan and John Goble publicly accepting the blame for one of the more bizarre moments in Game 4 of the series.