Dream wasnt too big for under-sized Blue Jacket

Cam Atkinson laid out his dream on career day, when he was in the fourth grade. But by the time he got to Avon Old Farms, a private all-boys high school in Connecticut, his coach didn’t see an NHL career in his future.“Nope. Nope. I didn’t,” said John Gardner, Avon’s long-time hockey coach.But the five-foot-eight, 182-pound Atkinson has not only fulfilled his childhood dream, he has flourished at the game’s highest level. The Columbus Blue Jackets forward entered Saturday tied for 10th in NHL scoring with 40 points, and tied for first, with Philadelphia’s Claude Giroux, in power-play production.What Gardner didn’t realize was how the NHL would evolve to allow a player like Atkinson — small, speedy and skilled — to not only find a place in the league but thrive.Even Atkinson, who has five brothers, wasn’t seriously contemplating the NHL when he landed at Avon in 2004. It was a dream, sure, but realistically he was just looking for a place close to his hometown of Riverside, Conn., that could help him reach the next level.Article Continued BelowAvon opened in 1927 and has been that place for many, producing NHL stars like Brian Leetch and Jonathan Quick. The campus, with castle-like buildings and underground classrooms surrounded by old stone, looks like something out of Dead Poets Society or Harry Potter’s Hogwarts, as Atkinson notes with a chuckle.Gardner, a blunt old-school coach who’s not much for sentiment, said Atkinson was a coachable player who could fly and had great skill as a member of three championship teams. But the coach didn’t see someone of Atkinson’s size making it to the NHL. Atkinson, 27, concurs that changes in the game have allowed him to flourish.“Obviously they’ll never take fighting out of (the NHL), but there’s not as much fighting,” Atkinson said. “You don’t need those big fourth-line guys that all they do is fight now. You want fourth-line skilled guys too. The new age of hockey is my style and hopefully it continues.”

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx