On Saturday night in Arizona, Boucher’s absence caught up to No. 3 seed OR, which was dominated inside in a 77-76 loss to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the national semifinal. But his ability to sky high above the crowd has made him a paramount piece of a Duck defense that blocks 17 percent of its opponents’ two-point attempts this season, good for first in the country.Advertisement

Bell’s anguish stemmed from the two offensive rebounds he surrendered in the game’s final six seconds after North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks and Joel Berry II both missed back-to-back free throws to keep OR within a point.

The second half started with a back and forth battle that included back to back uncontested three-pointers from the Tar Heels Justin Jackson. “I think it’s insane that someone made a fake Twitter account about me because that’s usually a fake LeBron account or a fake Steph Curry account”. Brooks, who scored 22 points in the victory, had taken and hit a three-pointer with seven seconds left in the game and victory secured.

“Since the beginning of the season that’s what we worked for, moments like this”, Silva said.

Asked how his team is handling the distractions of South Carolina’s first trip to the Final Four, Gamecocks coach Frank Martin held up his cellphone.

Oregon’s basketball team is hoping for a better result this time in Arizona. “We talk about it all the time because it happens all the time”. “They haven’t fought anything. So it’s been great stuff”.

“Guys will have choices, and I want them to do what is best for them”, he said.

Dorsey finished with an average of 14.6 and 3.5 rebounds, while Bell had 10.9 points and 8.8 rebounds.

“At first I was, like, that’s cool, they made a picture about me, but then I kept it every day, every day, more memes”, Bell said. “And we’re here to win it”.

Five-star high school senior Troy Brown is committed to the Ducks for next season, which is uncharacteristic for the program. But it is not just him turning it on in March.

“I was talking to somebody on my team, just thinking about the next play instead of thinking about the play in front of me, telling him I was going to outlet it to him if I got the rebound”, said Bell. The Ducks do it more through athleticism and effort, especially after losing shot-blocking stretch-forward Chris Boucher to a torn ACL in the Pac-12 tournament. I really like OR catching the points. “And he’s right. I’ve got to respect Duke”. As much as it stings now, I guarantee you that Bell will learn from his mistakes and enter the next chapter of his basketball career mentally stronger than ever before.

Coaches everywhere, from youth leagues to the National Basketball Association, were given an invaluable resource on Saturday night – vindication for all the times they’ve screamed “Box out!” to their players or made them run sprints for failing to do so.

The Tar Heels aren’t going to change who they are. “I’ve never won a game from the bench”. Other than my father who has been waiting for over 50 years for the Mexico National Soccer team to make it pass the quarterfinals in the World Cup, I don’t know of anyone who has been this patient and loyal to their team as the Ducks fans have.

“I think he bids for nearly every shot that he thinks he can go get”, Justin Jackson said. “And that’s when I told Nigel I just felt really good”. OR found a lead midway through the first half. “It would be bad to not be able to play in games like these”.

“I got blocked, but he just put the finger in my eye”.

“The guy pushed off a little bit”, Ennis said. I couldn’t really open it. “And we try to do our best to respond the way we learn how to respond”.

Advertisement

Dillon Brooks won Pac-12 player of the year.