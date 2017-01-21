Duhamel and Radford back on top after throwing out the Axel

OTTAWA—The throw triple Axel is gone but not forgotten.And clearly not very much missed either, in the recalibrated short program of Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford.A topping out score of 80.72 put the pairs team atop the tandem category at the Canadian figure skating championships late Friday evening, drawing the curtain on a very long day of wall-to-wall competition across all four of the sport’s disciplines.Duhamel and Radford — in pursuit of a record and consecutive sixth national title — unveiled their triple Axel-less “Killer” (by Seal) program for the first time, convinced by the marks it was the right to decision to make after returning from last month’s Grand Prix final with a disappointing bronze.“The funny thing about the throw Axel is that when we finally got it, it was very consistent in practice,’ said Radford of the rarely seen big trick that has been replaced by a throw triple Lutz. “At times it was even better than the throw triple Lutz. As we headed into the Grand Prix final, I don’t think we missed any.Article Continued Below“When we got there we were totally prepared for it to work, for it to become just a normal, easy element for us. But then we kind of got the rug pulled out from underneath us and it just went really wacky in the short program.’’It shook their confidence significantly.“It sinks the whole program,” Radford pointed out. “And then when you’re against high-level competition, with those types of mistakes, we find ourselves lower in positions than we’re used to.”