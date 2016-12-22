Duke Suspends Grayson Allen Indefinitely For Intentionally Tripping Opponent

Duke has issued an indefinite suspension to star basketball player Grayson Allen after the junior guard intentionally tripped an opposing player during a game on Wednesday night, his third incident of the sort in the past year. Allen received a technical foul in the first half of the Blue Devils 72-61 victory over Elon University when he stuck his leg out as Elon player Steven Santa Ana drove to the basket. The clip of Allen’s cheap shot and subsequent temper tantrum was shared among basketball fans on Twitter: Grayson Allen with another trip, at least he's no flipping out though! https://t.co/egN4ud7kHR— Basketball Society (@BBallSociety_) December 22, 2016 Head coach Mike Krzyzewski issued a statement on Thursday: “We have had the opportunity to thoroughly review the incident involving Grayson Allen from last night’s game against Elon. As I stated last night, the incident was unacceptable and inexcusable. He took an important step last night by apologizing in person to Steven Santa Ana and Coach Matt Matheny. As a program, we needed to take further steps regarding his actions that do not meet the standards of Duke Basketball. To that end, we have determined that Grayson will be suspended from competition for an indefinite amount of time.” Last February, Allen was accused of two other tripping incidents on the basketball court, first in a game against Louisville and then 17 days later against Florida State, Yahoo Sports notes. A tearful Allen spoke with reporters after the game:

