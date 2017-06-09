Durant and Warriors perfect fit from the start

CLEVELAND—The sales pitch was easy, the message simple.Come along and have some fun. How could Kevin Durant turn it down?When the Golden State Warriors were wooing Durant last July, they did not rely on bells and whistles or elaborate, intricate explanations of why it was such a natural fit. They told him how they played, let him know who his teammates would be and what they were like, and knew they had made the only argument necessary.“I think the whole thing was how fun it would be, because of the style of play, because of the individual talents,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr explained.“None of these guys are ball-dominant players. They all love playing off the ball — cutting, moving, passing — and it fits. They fit like a hand in a glove. That was the pitch: Just look how good we could be, and look how natural the fit would be.Article Continued Below“There really wasn’t a lot we had to try to generate. It was just: Hey, you guys are all basketball players, you all move, you all pass, you all shoot. That’s a pretty fun way to play.”It’s impossible to argue with Kerr’s point given how the season has unfolded. Durant is playing as well as he ever has. He’s had a rather seamless integration into a team that was crazily successful even without him, and the Warriors were trying to complete the first perfect post-season in NBA history on Friday night.They took a 3-0 lead into Game 4 of the NBA final against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Durant was the odds-on favourite to be named the most valuable player of the series. If that’s not fun, what is? Just as Kerr figured when the Warriors were convincing Durant to make his move.