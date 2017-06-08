Durant made his shot, Irving didnt, and that was that for Game 3 of NBA final

CLEVELAND—They were shots taken under excruciating pressure, with a game and a series and a season and perhaps a championship on the line, and there was no shying away from them or the moment.Kevin Durant made his, a silky-smooth three-pointer over a late-closing LeBron James that all but sealed the biggest win of the Golden State Warriors season, a stone-cold display of nerves and belief.Kyrie Irving missed his, a step-back three-pointer with his Cleveland Cavaliers down two with 25 seconds left in the game that would decide their series, an equally impressive act of self-belief and self-confidence.The make-or-miss nature of the game was never more on display than in that 25-second span in the final minute of Game 3 of the NBA final Wednesday but so, too, was something even bigger.It takes a special type of player to have the guts to take those shots, knowing reputations are made in such moments, history made, careers made.Article Continued Below“You have to trust everything that you’ve worked on and everything you’ve put into this game,” Irving said. “It may not always come out as a success, but most people will never even think about taking that shot, because they would concede to being fearful of those moments.“Some moments are disappointing, some moments are just exuberant; they’re just awesome. But you have to be able to live with both and you have to be able to live with those decisions.”Durant’s shot was part of an 11-0 Golden State run in the final 3:09 of the game, a spurt that provided them with a 3-0 stranglehold on the series that they can wrap up Friday night here. It was by far the biggest shot he’s hit in his one season with the Warriors, but also one he’s been craving for decades.