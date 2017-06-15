Dustin Johnson feeling good ahead of U.S. Open

ERIN, WIS.—Dustin Johnson wrapped up his final day practice round for the U.S. Open just as the sky began to rumble and the horn sounded to stop play at Erin Hills.The timing couldn’t have been better for the world’s No. 1 player, as it has been the past two weeks.As much as he hates missing cuts, the Memorial two weeks ago was a good time for Johnson to have a weekend off. It allowed him to spend two days in Wisconsin getting to know the longest course in U.S. Open history, realizing that he would be a late arrival to Erin Hills because of some important family matters.River Jones Johnson, his second son, was born on Monday.He finds out Thursday whether his game is in shape for Johnson to become the first back-to-back U.S. Open champion in 28 years, but his mood couldn’t be better. About the only thing to fear, outside of the thick fescue that frames the fairways at Erin Hills, is the house where he is staying.Article Continued BelowIt has a double-spiral staircase.“I sit down when I go down the stairs now,” Johnson said with a smile. “I slide down on my butt.”Stairs were the only thing that could stop him earlier this year. A winner of three straight tournaments — against the strongest fields of the year — Johnson slipped in his socks going downstairs to move his car in the rain on the eve of the Masters and bruised his back so badly that he had to withdraw the next day.