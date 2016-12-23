Dylan Strome says Canadian world junior squad are having fun

As Canada’s world junior has taken shape, posting easy victories in pre-tournament action with one more to go, captain Dylan Strome says his teammates are enjoying themselves.“We’re having fun,” said Strome, an Arizona Coyotes prospect and member of the Erie Otters. “We’re winning games, we’re playing well, we’re playing in some pretty cool rinks, we’re getting do to things not a lot of us have gotten to do before. It’s exciting times. “It’s good to play the game you love in front of people that are passionate about it and really cheering for you.”Canada has beaten:•A team of university all-stars twice as well as the Czechs in a junior rink in Boisbriand, Que. Article Continued Below•The Finns — the defending champs, no less — in Montreal’s Bell Centre•The Czechs again, on Wednesday, in Ottawa’s Canadian Tire Centre.On Friday night, it’s the Swiss at the Air Canada Centre.

