Edwin Encarnacions top five moments as a Blue Jay

Edwin Encarnacion’s strong run with the Toronto Blue Jays ended this week when the veteran slugger agreed to terms on a three-year deal with the Cleveland Indians.Here’s a look back at five of Encarnacion’s big moments in a Toronto uniform:Wild walk offIt was a no-doubt home run from the moment it left the bat.Article Continued BelowEncarnacion turned on an Ubaldo Jimenez offering in the 11th inning and immediately extended his arms in the air.The ball eventually landed in the second level of seats at Rogers Centre to give the Blue Jays a 5-2 walk off victory over the Baltimore Orioles in the 2016 American League wild-card game on Oct. 4.The Blue Jays went on to sweep the Texas Rangers in the AL Division Series before falling to Encarnacion’s new team in five-games during the AL Championship Series.Forgotten homer

