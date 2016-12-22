Encarnacion team blames Blue Jays for failed reunion

Edwin Encarnacion might have re-signed with the Blue Jays by now if the club had played its cards differently.In his first interview since the winter meetings in early December, Paul Kinzer — Encarnacion’s agent in what is now a sluggish free-agent market for power hitters — told Sportsnet 590 The FAN that the slugger has six multi-year offers to consider. But a reunion with the Jays was always his top priority, and could have happened if the club hadn’t signed first baseman/DH Kendrys Morales just “two days” after offering Encarnacion $80 million over four years.Kinzer said Encarnacion, whose home run and RBI totals since 2012 are among the highest in baseball, deserved a little time to test the market at age 33 after signing a team-friendly contract extension in July 2012.“I don’t think it was a matter of one or two days more,” Kinzer said Wednesday. “Maybe a week. . . . A guy waits his whole career (for free agency). He at least wanted to see who was interested. A lot of teams give (their top free agents) time. Look at the Dodgers,” who re-signed closer Kenley Jansen (five years, $80 million) and third baseman Justin Turner (four years, $64 million) in the end.There are several factors at play for teams interested in Encarnacion’s services: a glut of power hitters at the same position, the effects of the new collective agreement, and analytics that have redefined the value of power hitters over age 30.Article Continued BelowKinzer used the two Dodgers — who haven’t produced at Encarnacion’s level — as a comparison in stating the Jays’ original offer wasn’t high enough for a slugger with Encarnacion’s numbers, including a major league-best 127 RBIs in 2016.“They signed back and they got market value. We told (the Jays) that was where we wanted to be. If they were close, they would have signed him,” Kinzer added.Another lingering question is whether the Blue Jays ever really wanted Encarnacion back in the first place.

