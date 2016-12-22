Erik Guay has unfinished business in alpine skiing

Erik Guay is the most successful alpine skier in Canadian history. And, having grown up on stories of the successful “Crazy Canucks” of the late 1970s and early 1980s and watching Kerrin Lee-Gartner and Kate Pace race in 1990s, that’s a title that means a lot to him.“Part of the reason I became a ski racer was because I watched them growing up so that inspiration is what fueled me to try to be better,” Guay said.But, for all the Canadian records and world podiums and titles he’s accumulated in his 16 years on the World Cup circuit, there are a couple things missing from his trophy case and Guay, finally, feels healthy enough to have a shot at winning them.Top of his list are the classic downhill races, the Wegen World Cup on the slopes of the Lauberhorn in Switzerland and Austria’s Kitzbuhel on the Hahnenkamm mountain in Austria. And, in 2018, he’d really like to turn around his Olympic luck. His timing at the last three Olympics has been terrible, with his skiing generally peaking right afterwards.“I’m obviously very proud of what I’ve accomplished throughout my career and I could retire tomorrow and be very satisfied and happy with it but, at the same time, I’ve battled with a lot of injuries and I think if I hadn’t had those injuries I could have done a lot more,” Guay said, just before starting this race season.Article Continued BelowIn total, he’s had six knee surgeries, his last one a rare and complicated procedure in 2015 that he now feels fully recovered from.“My knees are doing great, my back is doing well,” he said. “There’s a second chance here that presents itself and why not see what I can make of it?”So far, quite a lot.

