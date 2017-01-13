Eugenie Bouchard goes into Australian Open with shot of confidence

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Canada’s Eugenie Bouchard enjoyed her best week on the tennis court in nearly a year this week in Sydney, Australia before falling to world No. 10 Johanna Konta of Great Britain 6-2, 6-2 in Thursday night’s semifinal.The stretch of vintage play came just in time to boost the 22-year-old’s confidence before the first Grand Slam tournament of the season.And as the Australian Open draw was unveiled Friday morning in Melbourne, she caught a break. Unseeded, Bouchard could well have drawn Serena Williams or defending champion Angelique Kerber in the first round.Instead, the Montreal native will face Louisa Chirico, a 20-year-old American ranked No. 65. It will be the first meeting between the two.“It’s a favourable draw. Chirico hasn’t played well so far in Australia in 2017, so it’s a good first round for Genie. Hopefully she can take advantage, and regain her confidence,” Canadian Fed Cup captain Sylvain Bruneau said. “She has played so well here in Melbourne in the past; it’s a tournament she likes a lot, feels comfortable at. It’s sort of where everything started for her in 2014, when she made the semifinal.Article Continued Below“I know when she comes back here she’s really happy. I hope she can play the tennis she displayed in Sydney,” Bruneau added. “If that’s the case, I think she can surprise us this week.”Eugenie Bouchard of Canada plays a shot to Britain's Johanna Konta during their women's semifinal singles match at the Sydney International tennis tournament on Thursday. (Rick Rycroft / The Associated Press) On the men’s side, whether fated or coincidental, the two biggest stars in the game found themselves in pivotal positions because of the way the 128-player singles draw is structured.For Thornhill’s Milos Raonic, who quietly rose to world No. 3 at the conclusion of 2016 and is a defending semifinalist here, as well as former champions Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, the positioning of Rafael Nadal as the No. 9 seed and Roger Federer as No. 17 had huge implications.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx