Eugenie Bouchard making peace with coach, and herself

BRADENTON, FLA.—When Thomas Hogstedt landed in Tampa, Fla., in mid-November having just lost his job coaching top-10 player Madison Keys, there was someone at the airport to greet him. Someone rather unexpected. Former pupil Genie Bouchard.“She was waiting for me at the Tampa airport, to say, ‘Sorry’,” Hogstedt said Wednesday, after a training session with the 22-year-old Canadian at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.“I was kind of impressed with that one. She came and apologized. We talked, to see what we can do.”Keys, who began working with the veteran Swedish tennis coach in May, had jumped into the top 10 and qualified for the WTA Tour year-end finals. But she decided to make a change.Article Continued BelowBack in late March, after a relatively minor issue flared into a major disagreement, Bouchard had dropped Hogstedt in favour of a reunion with her former coach, Nick Saviano. The second time around proved not to be as sweet.“I decided I wanted something new. There aren’t that many great coaches out there, and most of them are taken. I’m so grateful that Thomas has agreed to work with me again. I feel that he was maybe something that was a missing piece this year to have better results,” Bouchard said.

