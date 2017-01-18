Eugenie Bouchard powers into third round at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA—Canadian Eugenie Bouchard is back in the third round of the Australian Open for the first time in two years after defeating China’s Peng Shuai 7-6 (5), 6-2 on Wednesday.Bouchard, who reached the semifinals of the Australian Open in 2014, finally closed it out after Peng saved three match points on the Canadian’s serve at 5-1 in the second set.Following her break-out year in 2014, which also saw her reach the Wimbledon final, Bouchard struggled to make it past the fourth round at the slams. Her best result last year was the third round at Wimbledon.Her next opponent will be CoCo Vandeweghe, who beat Pauline Parmentier 6-4, 7-6 (5).“Overall, I’m feeling better with each passing day,” said Bouchard.Article Continued BelowBouchard, from Westmount Que., won the first set when she froze Peng with a forehand smash after the Canadian charged the net.Also, Ottawa’s Gabriela Dabrowski and Michaella Krajicek of the Netherlands won their first-round doubles match.The duo beat Georgia’s Oksana Kalashnikova and Serbia’s Aleksandra Krunic in straight sets, 6-2, 6-0. It only took 56 minutes for the victory.