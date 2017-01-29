Even NHL all-stars get star-struck

LOS ANGELES—Through it all — the accolades from Wayne Gretzky, the media attention, the friendly competition from his NHL rivals — Auston Matthews really only has one job this weekend.“I have to bring everybody back hats,” Matthews said before Saturday night’s skills competition, relaying his marching orders from Maple Leafs forward Leo Komarov, the team’s representative at the all-star game last year. “I’ve got to bring them back or I’ll never hear the end of it from Leo. He probably told me 10 times. This whole week he’s been on me about it.”Whatever responsibilities are bestowed on Matthews — getting hats, playing hockey, leading an Original Six franchise — it’s reasonably certain he will do them well.“It’s gotten off to a pretty good start,” Matthews said of his career. “I don’t think you can ever get complacent. For me I want to continue to get better and do more.”Matthews isn’t the only young player getting to enjoy the all-star festivities and turning heads in the NHL. He’s joined by a remarkable number of teammates from the North American young-guns entry in the World Cup —Connor McDavid, Johnny Gaudreau, Nathan MacKinnon and Seth Jones.Article Continued Below“All those guys are unbelievable players,” said Matthews. “We’re all young. We’ve gotten off to pretty good starts to our career so far. It’s pretty exciting to be here with them. We’re all going through our first all-star game. Hopefully it’s not the last one.”Throw in Patrik Laine — drafted No. 2 behind Matthews and still just 18 — and this weekend has the feel of a mantle being passed. The announcement of the league’s top 100 players of all time on Friday night left many of today’s best star-struck. Jonathan Toews tracked down Steve Yzerman. P.K. Subban sought out Grant Fuhr. Sidney Crosby and Darryl Sittler met for the first time.