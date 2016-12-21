Ex NFL/CFL player P.K. Sam is still bitter about being cut the week his dad died in 2006

Family has helped ease P.K. Sam II’s pain, but not his anger toward Nick Saban.Sam’s father died Dec. 14, 2006, at age 49, just over a month after being diagnosed with cancer. The disease robbed Sam, then 23, of the opportunity to further bond with the man who helped him believe he could excel in athletics.But putting family first resulted in Sam being released by the Miami Dolphins. On Wednesday, the 10th anniversary of his father’s death, the veteran receiver lashed out at how Saban, the former Dolphins head coach now leading Alabama, handled the matter.“Thank you nick saban. 10 yrs ago today you cut me from the @MiamiDolphins bc I flew home to hug my dad before he died. CLASSY!” Sam tweeted.Sam was on Miami’s practice roster when he received a call from his mother the night before a game to tell him his father, Philip Kenwood Sam, had become gravely ill while they were attending his brother Lorne’s graduation from the University of Texas-El Paso. Article Continued BelowPredictably, Sam left immediately and, after failing to reach Miami officials, made arrangements for his agent to inform the Dolphins.Sam’s agent called back three days later with a Miami ultimatum: Return immediately or be released. The six-foot-four, 215-pound Sam remained with his father, who died the following day.Miami re-signed Sam that season but cut him again during training camp the following year. Saban was long gone by then, having bolted to Alabama after going 15-17 over two seasons with the Dolphins.

