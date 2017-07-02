Ex-Raptor P.J. Tucker reportedly signs 4-year, $32M deal with Houston Rockets

The Raptors have lost one of their free agents and the departure will be felt as much away from the court as much as it will on it.P.J. Tucker, a defensive presence on the floor and a strong voice in the locker room during a short stint in Toronto last season, has agreed to a four-year, $32 million (U.S.) deal with the Houston Rockets, according to several reports.The 32-year-old Tucker played 24 regular season and 10 playoff games with the Raptors last season after being acquired in February from the Phoenix Suns. While his statistics weren’t earth-shattering — fewer than six points and six rebounds a game in about 26 minutes per night — his defensive versatility was hugely important. Being able to guard multiple positions gave coach Dwane Casey a handful of different options and Tucker was able to cover up for the weaknesses of some teammates.Read more: NBA market pointing Lowry back toward the RaptorsArticle Continued BelowRaptors will reload or rebuild on Ujiri’s watch: ArthurBold moves are great, far better to chase than to cowerMore than that, though, he was emerging leader off the court, willing to take teammates to task when it was called for and his voice resonated in the locker room.