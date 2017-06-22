Ex-ski coach Bertrand Charest found guilty on 37 charges in sex trial

SAINT-JEROME, QUE.—Former high-performance ski coach Bertrand Charest was found guilty Thursday of 37 of the 57 charges against him in connection with sexual relations with his students.The 57 counts included sexual assault and breach of trust involving 12 females who were between 12 and 19 at the time of the offences and alleged offences.Charest, 52, was acquitted on 18 charges, while the court said it didn’t have jurisdiction over the two other counts.Read more: Former ski coach Bertrand Charest doesn’t deny having had sex with some students: lawyerArticle Continued BelowSki director tells sex assault trial Bertrand Charest delivered resultsSister of Bertrand Charest tells trial he was a passionate, visionary ski coachThe allegations dated back to the 1990s and were in connection with events that occurred in Quebec as well as other locations such as Whistler, B.C., New Zealand and the United States.