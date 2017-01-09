Toronto FC midfielder Will Johnson believed he was embarking on a long-term relationship when he signed with the Reds in December 2015. But just over a year after the Canadian international was acquired by his hometown team, Johnson became a Lion, using free agency to sign a two-year deal, with an option for a third, at Orlando City FC. Johnson said he leaves Toronto — and teammates he really enjoyed — “very disappointed.” The reason? The team, says Johnson, never gave him a fair chance to get back into the line-up when he returned from an injury suffered when he scored a Canadian championship-winning goal in late June.Talks with Reds president Bill Manning and general manager Tim Bezbatchenko never got off the ground after Johnson became a free agent in early December, he said.“I was very honest with them. I told them that I felt disrespected in terms of getting an injury, sacrificing myself for the group, and then I felt like I never received a fair chance when I got back.” Article Continued BelowJohnson played a full 90 minutes in all but three of Toronto’s first 15 regular season games last year. He ensured the Reds’ only trophy of the season June 29 after launching himself at a loose ball dropped by Vancouver Whitecaps keeper David Ousted in injury time of the Canadian Championship final and volleying it into the top of the net. The Reds won the two-leg affair on away goals; Johnson broke a bone in his leg when scoring the winner.

xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx