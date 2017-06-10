F1 blog: Ferrari needs Shell, Vettel says

It’s Saturday at the Grand Prix du Canada in Montreal and I want to start off by saying say that I – and others – miss the three guys whose photos (taken by ace photographer Paul Madder) are at the top of this blog entry.I mean, they should be here.They are the late (from left) Bob McAllister, a.k.a. the “host with the most,” Gary Dolson, who wrote the book on public relations, particularly when he was chief of PR for the Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., and Jim Paulson, who announced races at Mosport as well as Toronto and Vancouver. Oh, and Paulson was a pretty good radio announcer, too.Please scroll to the bottom to read about those three men. This is a blog and things are happening here.For instance, I had a fascinating interview with world championship standings leader Sebastian Vettel the other day. He just set fastest time in third practice, by the way, before qualifying this afternoon. We were talking about the relationship that Ferrari has enjoyed – since 1947, if you can believe it – with Shell Oil. Here is the transcript of how it went:Article Continued BelowMcDonald: Does your hunger to win flow through your entire team, particularly your partners at Shell?Vettel: Yes, and vice-versa. It’s not just my hunger, it’s their hunger. I think everyone knows why we’re here, knows what we want to achieve and that’s what drives us. There’s no meeting where we mention that this is our target because we know where we want to be but there are meetings on how to achieve it. It’s both sides – the motivation is high. Obviously, the last few years have been up and down. This year has been phenomenal to start with and we will try to keep it up.McDonald: Since you joined Ferrari in 2015, have you noticed an improvement when using Shell products?