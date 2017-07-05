Fabio Aru wins Tour de Frances first mountain stage

CHAMPAGNEY, FRANCE—After losing two of its biggest stars in one horror crash, the Tour de France needed a pick-me-up.Italy’s Fabio Aru answered the call.On the first mountain climb of this 104th Tour, after the lower altitudes where Mark Cavendish and Peter Sagan were forced out of the race — the first with a broken shoulder, the second disqualified — Aru showed Wednesday he could be the man to beat by leaving three-time champion Chris Froome in his wake.Making up for the bitterness in May of missing his home grand tour, the Giro d’Italia, Aru zoomed away from Froome and other top riders yearning to ride into Paris in the yellow jersey on July 23. The punishing climb to the Planches des Belles Filles ski station in eastern France’s Vosges mountains was made to look like a mere speed bump.Read more:Article Continued BelowPeter Sagan disqualified from Tour de France for elbowing Mark CavendishFroome played down Aru’s show of strength in winning Stage 5, noting there are still 16 more days of racing to go. But 32-year-old veteran also acknowledged making a rookie’s mistake by not reacting quickly enough when the 26-year-old Sardinian slammed on his pedals.Along the steep crowd-lined hairpin bends through dense pines, Aru rose from his saddle and rocked powerfully from side to side as he gobbled up the mountain in his Italian national champion’s jersey of green, white and red.